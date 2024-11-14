Ethiopia expresses keen interest in stronger China ties

Xinhua) 10:02, November 14, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Ethiopian government is committed to elevating its already robust relations with China to new heights, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos has said.

The statement was made by Timothewos during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai, as the two sides underscored strong commitments to the implementation of the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

Recalling the "strong and unwavering" all-weather strategic partnership between Ethiopia and China, the Ethiopian foreign minister emphasized the East African country's commitment "to elevating this robust relationship to a higher level."

Efforts are underway to implement the directions set during the FOCAC summit to further strengthen Ethiopia-China relations, Timothewos said.

He said that the two countries also collaborate on multilateral platforms on various aspects, including regional peace and security issues.

China and Ethiopia announced the elevation of their ties to an all-weather strategic partnership in October 2023, during Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to Beijing. The Ethiopian PM also attended the 2024 FOCAC summit.

