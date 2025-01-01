China's Village Super League ushers in football exchanges with Ethiopia

Xinhua) 10:08, January 01, 2025

A football invitational event between the Ethiopian football team and the Chinese team kicks off in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Wei Guijin/Xinhua)

GUIYANG, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A football invitational event between a team of young football lovers from Ethiopia and their Chinese counterparts kicked off Tuesday night in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou province.

Rongjiang County, the birthplace of the Guizhou Village Super League, also known as "Cun Chao," has gained attention in China and globally due to locals' passion for football and the area's rich ethnic cultures.

Abrham Degu, captain of the Ethiopian team, has played football since childhood and organized a football club in Addis Ababa. When he learned of the opportunity to play in China, he said he felt lucky and grateful.

"For me, football has become a part of my life. It's not just a kind of entertainment, but it helps increase friendship and unite people," Degu said, adding that he enjoyed playing in Rongjiang. He said he hopes to join a match with a Village Super League team in the future.

During the halftime break, the Ethiopian team performed a cultural presentation featuring dances and music representing their different nationalities.

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a firework show after the football invitational event in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wei Guijin/Xinhua)

Beamlak Biruk, a member of the Ethiopian cheering squad, said the event provided a good opportunity to exchange cultures between the two countries on the football field.

Chen Xuemin, deputy head of Rongjiang County, said he believed the match could promote exchanges and understanding between youth from the two countries and strengthen the friendship between China and Africa.

Initiated in 2023, the Guizhou Village Super League has attracted more than 1,100 football enthusiasts from over 50 countries and regions, including France, Liberia and the United States, to take part in friendly matches in Rongjiang.

This year, the league extended its unique tournament model to Africa, fostering cross-continental sports collaboration.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)