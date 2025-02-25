Tourists enchanted by spring scenery of West Lake in east China

Xinhua) 08:42, February 25, 2025

A tourist visits the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. In early spring, red plum blossoms and the willows in bloom at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou attracted numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A tourist poses for photos by the Duanqiao Bridge (Broken Bridge) at the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. In early spring, red plum blossoms and the willows in bloom at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou attracted numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists walk on the Bai Causeway of the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. In early spring, red plum blossoms and the willows in bloom at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou attracted numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists enjoy the plum blossoms at a park in the Gushan Hill by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. In early spring, red plum blossoms and the willows in bloom at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou attracted numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

