Cultivating friendship and flowers

When I was 10, my parents began teaching me how to grow tulips. From that moment, I dreamed of seeing tulips bloom all over the world. As I grew older, I traveled extensively, searching for an ideal place to make my dream a reality. In 2013, I received an exciting offer from Holland Flower Park in Dafeng district of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, which had just opened at that time.

Tulip fields stretch into the distance at Holland Flower Park in Dafeng district, Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo provided by Holland Flower Park)

The moment I stepped into the park, I was captivated by the stunning natural landscape – it felt as though I had walked into a vibrant green painting. I quickly learned that Yancheng's Yellow Sea Wetland had many similarities to the Wadden Sea in the Netherlands. Both are UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites in intertidal zones with similar soil types. Dafeng's mild climate, accessible waterways and flat farmland also provide ideal conditions for tulip cultivation.

Most importantly, Holland Flower Park had made tulip research and cultivation one of its four core industries, with a forward-thinking vision that aligned perfectly with my dream. Filled with excitement, I decided to stay and became an expert in tulip bulb cultivation at the park.

With the support of Holland Flower Park, I set up a team focused on tulip bulb R&D. We encountered many challenges along the way. While Dafeng's soil is similar to the tulip-growing regions in the Netherlands, the climate is quite different. In the Netherlands, the North Atlantic Current ensures mild winters and cool summers with minimal temperature fluctuations, allowing for a longer growing season. In contrast, Dafeng has short springs and hot summers, with rapidly rising temperatures that increase the risk of tulip diseases.

Nicolass Kaaijk tiptoes through the tulips at Holland Flower Park in Dafeng district, Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo provided by Holland Flower Park)

To address these challenges, we intensified our research in key areas such as soil improvement, disease control and developing tulip varieties suited to Dafeng's climate. Today we have successfully cultivated over 10 varieties in a range of colors, producing healthy, robust and high-quality flowers. The program to cross-breed tulips grown in China with wild species is essential for cultivating disease-resistant varieties better suited to the local climate. This innovation is crucial for advancing China's tulip industry and is a major part of our future plans.

Over the past decade, I've seen the remarkable growth of Holland Flower Park. The park has not only become a significant supplier of potted tulips and cut flowers year-round, but has also provided local farmers with new sources of income.

My efforts have been recognized by the Chinese people, earning me honors such as the "Jiangsu Friendship Award" and the title of "Jiangsu Envoys of Friendship". These achievements would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of my Chinese colleagues. Through collaboration and countless experiments, we gradually adapted to one another's methods. We often discussed ways to enhance team efficiency and improve tulip cultivation techniques. The bond between us has grown stronger over time, making me even more passionate about this work.

Nicolass Kaaijk drives farm machinery at Holland Flower Park in Dafeng district, Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo provided by Holland Flower Park)

The years I've spent in Dafeng have been rich with rewarding experiences. I've had the privilege of meeting Chinese friends from all walks of life who shared a common trait - friendliness. As I got to know the people around me, we were often invited to the homes of local farmers for meals. My colleagues and friends would also invite me to various gatherings. During traditional holidays like the Spring Festival, we made dumplings and enjoyed the festive atmosphere, immersing ourselves in Chinese culture. Their warmth and hospitality helped me integrate both into my work and into the community.

Looking ahead, I remain committed to advancing to the tulip industry in China, doing my part to help establish a comprehensive international platform for the production and trade of tulips in the region. I hope that more people will come to appreciate the friendship that tulips symbolize, fostering a lasting bond between the people of China and the Netherlands.

(Nicolass Kaaijk is an expert of tulip cultivation from the Netherlands.)

