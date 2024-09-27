China, Netherlands should work through dialogue to properly address differences: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:21, September 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China and the Netherlands should continue to work through dialogue to properly address differences so as to avoid impacts on mutual trust and beneficial cooperation, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

China and the Netherlands have always been cooperative partners, Wang said, expressing hope for the Dutch side to uphold the spirit of contract and maintain a fair and free trade environment.

For his part, Veldkamp said that the Netherlands attaches great importance to its relations with China.

The Netherlands will stick to the one-China principle and will continue to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in a practical manner, so as to push for new development of bilateral relations, he noted.

The country is also willing to make efforts for the stability of EU-China relations, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)