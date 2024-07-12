China, Netherlands to collaborate on stabilizing global industrial, supply chains: Chinese FM

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Netherlands to jointly safeguard the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

During a phone call with the Netherlands' new Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that thanks to the guidance of the leaders of the two countries and the efforts of both sides, the open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation between China and the Netherlands has been developing steadily, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and contributing to regional and world peace and development.

China attaches great importance to its relations with the Netherlands and is ready to establish close contact with the new Dutch government and carry out all-round dialogue to enhance mutual understanding, Wang added.

Wang said that China supports the European integration process, the European Union's (EU) development and growth, and its adherence to strategic independence.

It is believed that the Netherlands will encourage the European side to view China in an objective and rational way and play a constructive role in maintaining the sound and stable development of China-Europe relations, he said.

Wang said that China absolutely does not accept the groundless accusations made at the recent North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Washington against China.

China is a major country with the best record in the world on the peace and security issue, and has always been a force for peace and force for stability in the international community, he said.

China has different political systems and value concepts from NATO countries, but this should not be used as a reason for NATO to incite confrontation with China, Wang said.

The correct way is to strengthen dialogue, enhance understanding, build basic mutual trust and avoid strategic miscalculation, he said.

NATO should stay within its bounds, and refrain from interfering in Asia-Pacific affairs or China's internal affairs, and from challenging China's legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.

China is willing to maintain contact with NATO on the basis of equality and engage in exchanges on the basis of mutual respect, he added.

For his part, Veldkamp noted that the current China-Netherlands relationship is strong and robust.

He said that China is an important global power and the Netherlands' primary economic and trade partner in Asia, and both sides should and can engage in mutually beneficial cooperation on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

In the face of the turbulent international situation, the Dutch side does not support "decoupling" from China and is willing to maintain communication with China to develop practical China-Netherlands relations, Veldkamp said.

The EU-China relationship is crucial, he said, and differences should not hinder cooperation. The Dutch side supports developing a constructive EU-China relationship for the benefit of people worldwide, he said.

NATO is committed to safeguarding the security of its member states and will always be a defensive organization, the Dutch foreign minister added.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

