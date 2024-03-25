Home>>
Dutch prime minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:51, March 25, 2024
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will pay a working visit to China from March 26 to 27, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.
