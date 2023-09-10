Holland Dahlia Event 2023 held in Netherlands

Xinhua) 13:31, September 10, 2023

People enjoy dahlias at the garden of Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2023. The Holland Dahlia Event 2023 is held from Sept. 8 to 10. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

People enjoy a chair of dahlias at the garden of Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2023. The Holland Dahlia Event 2023 is held from Sept. 8 to 10. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

