Holland Dahlia Event 2023 held in Netherlands
People enjoy dahlias at the garden of Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2023. The Holland Dahlia Event 2023 is held from Sept. 8 to 10. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
People enjoy a chair of dahlias at the garden of Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, Sept. 9, 2023. The Holland Dahlia Event 2023 is held from Sept. 8 to 10. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
