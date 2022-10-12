Home>>
People visit pumpkin garden in central Amsterdam, Netherlands
(Xinhua) 08:38, October 12, 2022
A woman is seen on a bicycle decorated with pumpkins in central Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
