Dutch gov't concerned about U.S. gun violence after soldier's killing: The Washington Post

Xinhua) 09:59, September 01, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in the Netherlands are "very concerned" about the level of gun violence in the United States, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, quoting the Dutch defense minister.

After an incident over the weekend in which three Dutch special operations forces were shot in the U.S. city of Indianapolis and one died of his injuries, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told reporters in Prague, where she met with her European Union counterparts, that the state of affairs in the Netherlands' "most important ally" had become troubling.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he didn't know details of how the incident happened but added that:" The tragedy is that it happened. The tragedy is people got into a dispute and they ultimately resolved that dispute by pulling out a gun and shooting."

