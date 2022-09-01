Over quarter of U.S. adults say they fear being attacked in neighborhood: survey

September 01, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Fear is a rising reality among people of color in the United States, who were more likely than white Americans to say they feared being threatened or physically attacked, noted a new Harvard/NPR (National Public Radio) poll.

"More than a quarter of American adults say they live in fear of being attacked in their own neighborhoods," said NPR in its report of the survey.

Nineteen percent of white Americans say they had this concern compared to 25 and 26 percent of Black and Latino respondents, and 21 percent of Asian adults shared that concern, it said.

"None, however, said they lived in fear more than Native Americans, of whom 36 percent said they were fearful for their personal safety," the report noted.

The poll was conducted between June and July and included a sample of 4,192 adults, it added.

