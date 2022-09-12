People enjoy dahlia flowers in Lisse, the Netherlands

Xinhua) 10:47, September 12, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2022 shows dahlia flowers in front of the Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy dahlia flowers at the Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, on Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

A child views a flower float of dahlia at the Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, on Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Children view a flower float of dahlia at the Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, on Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures of a flower chair of dahlia at the Keukenhof Castle in Lisse, the Netherlands, on Sept. 11, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

