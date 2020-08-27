China ready to work with Netherlands for world economic recovery: Chinese FM

THE HAGUE, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to step up the mutually beneficial cooperation with the Netherlands and contribute to the recovery of global economy, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday when meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Wang said China and the Netherlands have always had mutual respect, understanding and trust, and have been open to each other. Such relations can withstand the test of time. While keeping regular COVID-19 containment measures in place, China is willing to work with the Netherlands to resume personnel exchanges in an orderly manner, speed up mutually beneficial cooperation, and contribute to the recovery of the world economy.

China and the Netherlands should joint hands in coping with the global impact and challenges brought by unilateralism, and uphold multilateralism, said Wang, adding that the two countries could set good examples in safeguarding free trade, staying open to each other and advocating fair competition, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Wang added that China is pleased to see that the Netherlands plays a more important role in the European Union and the world.

Rutte said the relations between the Netherlands and China have developed rapidly in recent years. The Netherlands has always attached importance to its ties with China and hopes to further expand its cooperation with China, especially in safeguarding multilateralism.

The Netherlands, said the prime minister, views highly China's achievements in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes to develop more cooperation with China in this regard.

Rutte noted that the Netherlands is willing to have frank dialogues with China as friends on a wide range of issues to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

He believed that Europe, China and the United States should strengthen communication and coordination, rather than drifting away from each other. The talk about decoupling is not in the interest of any one and it simply cannot be done. The Netherlands looks forward to cooperation among all major forces in the world to jointly meet the challenges facing the world today.

The visiting Chinese top diplomat also held talks on Wednesday with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok.

The Netherlands is the second leg after Italy in Wang's first foreign tour as the COVID-19 epidemic eases. The official visit in Europe from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 will also take him to Norway, France and Germany.