European Sand Sculpture Championships held in Zandvoort, the Netherlands

Xinhua) 15:02, May 07, 2021

An artist works on a sand sculpture during the European Sand Sculpture Championships in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, May 6, 2021. The European Sand Sculpture Championship is staged in Zandvoort for the tenth time. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

