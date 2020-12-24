China, Netherlands agree to strengthen exchanges, facilitate cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday said that he hopes China and the Netherlands will conduct exchanges and dialogue based on equality and mutual respect, and facilitate personnel exchanges and practical cooperation between the two countries while giving due consideration to epidemic prevention and control.

Currently, the China-Netherlands relations grow well and bilateral cooperation in various fields continues to move forward with rich results achieved despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Li said in a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

China is willing to work together with the European Union (EU) for an early conclusion of the negotiations for the China-EU investment agreement, Li said.

At present, the world economic recovery is in a difficult process. China has coordinated the epidemic prevention and control with the social and economic development and with concerted efforts throughout the country, China is on path to achieve positive economic growth for the year, Li said.

China will maintain continuity, stability and sustainability of the macro policies, make orderly adjustments, and do not make "sharp turns," he said, noting that macro-control measures must not only be in line with market rules, but also be more targeted and effective.

China will strive to keep its economy running in a reasonable range and achieve a steady and sound development, which will open more space for cooperation with the Netherlands as well as the EU, the Chinese premier said.

For his part, Rutte said that China is an important cooperation partner for the Netherlands, and the two countries' joint fight against the pandemic shows the friendship between the two sides.

The Netherlands is willing to further strengthen exchanges with China, expands bilateral cooperation in the fields such as trade and economy, investment, climate change, Rutte said.

The Netherlands expects an early conclusion of negotiations for the EU-China investment agreement, which will promote better development of the EU-China relations, he said.