Moscow to respond to Dutch decision to reduce Russian diplomat numbers

Xinhua) 11:44, February 20, 2023

MOSCOW, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Russia will respond to the Netherlands' decision to limit the number of Russian diplomats in the country, TASS news agency reported citing the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The Netherlands has decided to reduce the number of Russian diplomats working in the country, the country's foreign ministry said earlier on Saturday, adding that the staff cut was due to alleged espionage and unsuccessful talks with Russia on the terms of diplomats' placement.

About 10 Russian diplomats would have to leave the Netherlands within two weeks.

In March 2022, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian diplomats for alleged espionage. In response, Russia then ordered 15 Dutch diplomats to leave the country.

