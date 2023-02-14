Finland plans rehab measures for eastern areas bordering Russia

Xinhua) 11:23, February 14, 2023

HELSINKI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment on Monday published a development blueprint for the eastern part of the country, which has suffered from the closing of the border with Russia and the end of cross-border cooperation and tourism.

The blueprint lists measures from industrial development to education, improved transport infrastructure and security. It highlights business activity and jobs created through the energy revolution, as well as the development of a sustainable tourism offer to meet international demand.

The closing of the border with Russia in 2022 greatly impacted the business and industrial conditions in the area. Forest industries, of key local economic importance, have begun using Finnish wood instead of Russian. Confidence in growth has waned and already confirmed investment decisions have been suspended, the report noted.

Until the 1990s, Finland had developed all its areas, but during the past three decades, the emphasis has shifted to global innovation networks, noted Sami Moisio, professor of Helsinki University in the report. However, eastern Finland could become a prime industrial area if the European Union attains the goal of industrial and technological sovereignty.

