Moscow expels 4 Austrian embassy employees in tit-for-tat move

Xinhua) 08:41, February 17, 2023

People walk near the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow March 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

The Austrian diplomats must leave Russia by Feb. 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

MOSCOW, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Moscow has declared four employees of the Austrian Embassy in Russia "personae non gratae" in a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry summoned Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer on Thursday in protest over a decision of the Austrian authorities to expel four employees from Russia's foreign missions, it said, adding that the Austrian diplomats must leave Russia by Feb. 23.

Austria's unfriendly and unjustified move causes serious damage to bilateral ties, said the ministry.

Austria declared two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations "personae non gratae" on Feb. 2.

