In pics: Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands
Greylag geese are seen at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Visitors walk past a greylag goose at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A grey heron is seen at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A grey heron stands on a branch at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
