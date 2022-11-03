In pics: Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands

Greylag geese are seen at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors walk past a greylag goose at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A grey heron is seen at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A grey heron stands on a branch at the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2022 shows a scenery of the Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. The Biesbosch National Park is a nature conservation area and one of the largest fresh water tidal zone in Europe. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

