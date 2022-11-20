Home>>
35th PAN Amsterdam to be held from Nov. 20 to 27
(Xinhua) 15:04, November 20, 2022
A visitor views artwork during a press preview of the 35th PAN Amsterdam at RAI convention center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
The 35th PAN Amsterdam is scheduled to be held at RAI convention center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands from Nov. 20 to 27.
