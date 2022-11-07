Amsterdam Museum Night kicks off in the Netherlands

Xinhua) 09:17, November 07, 2022

A man takes pictures of an artwork by Van Gogh at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Nov. 5, 2022. Amsterdam Museum Night, an annual event which allows people to visit Amsterdam's museums during night time, kicked off here Saturday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

A man looks at an artwork by Van Gogh at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Nov. 5, 2022. Amsterdam Museum Night, an annual event which allows people to visit Amsterdam's museums during night time, kicked off here Saturday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

