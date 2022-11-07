Home>>
Amsterdam Museum Night kicks off in the Netherlands
(Xinhua) 09:17, November 07, 2022
A man takes pictures of an artwork by Van Gogh at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Nov. 5, 2022. Amsterdam Museum Night, an annual event which allows people to visit Amsterdam's museums during night time, kicked off here Saturday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
A man looks at an artwork by Van Gogh at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Nov. 5, 2022. Amsterdam Museum Night, an annual event which allows people to visit Amsterdam's museums during night time, kicked off here Saturday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Biesbosch National Park in Dordrecht, the Netherlands
- People visit pumpkin garden in central Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Dutch king announces "unprecedented" measures to tackle cost-of-living crisis
- People enjoy dahlia flowers in Lisse, the Netherlands
- Dutch gov't concerned about U.S. gun violence after soldier's killing: The Washington Post
- China-Dutch art exhibition held in Netherlands to mark anniversary of ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.