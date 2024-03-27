Home>>
Xi meets Dutch PM
(Xinhua) 16:44, March 27, 2024
BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in Beijing.
