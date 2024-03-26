Xi, Honduran president exchange congratulations on 1st anniversary of ties

March 26, 2024

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Honduran President Xiomara Castro exchanged congratulations on Tuesday over the first anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

Xi pointed out that in March last year, China and Honduras established diplomatic ties, opening a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

He noted that during Castro's successful state visit to China last June, they held talks and reached important consensus, setting the direction for the development of bilateral relations.

Over the past year, the two sides have upheld the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and common development, ensuring that bilateral relations started to grow from a high level, he said.

Xi said he highly appreciates Honduras's firm adherence to the one-China principle, stressing that facts have proved that the establishment of the China-Honduras diplomatic relations is a correct political decision made in compliance with the historical trend and serves the fundamental interests of the two nations.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Honduras relations and is willing to work with Castro to take the first anniversary of bilateral ties as an opportunity to consolidate mutual support, expand all-round cooperation, and jointly write a better future for China-Honduras relations.

Castro said that China, with a multi-millennial civilization and a major role to play in the historical process, is a role model for the world and an important partner of Honduras.

The past year saw China's dedication to innovative development, its participation in efforts to find solutions to global problems and strenuous assistance with worldwide poverty reduction efforts, she said.

Honduras firmly sticks to the one-China principle and is willing to develop ties with China that feature independence and mutual respect, she said, expressing her wish that the two peoples will enjoy a long-lasting friendship.

