Interview: Prospects for China-Dutch agricultural cooperation promising: Dutch expert

Xinhua) 10:36, August 06, 2024

THE HAGUE, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Harry Wichers, a senior researcher at Wageningen University and Research (WUR) in the Netherlands, has emphasized the promising prospects for agricultural cooperation between the Netherlands and China.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Wichers highlighted key areas such as sustainable development, food and health, and addressing the challenges of an aging population.

Sustainable development is crucial for both countries, and WUR aims to support sustainable development in both countries through collaborations with Chinese enterprises and research institutions, he told Xinhua. WUR is a renowned institution in agricultural sciences, both in the Netherlands and globally.

Wichers also highlighted nutrition as a key area for potential collaboration, noting the implications of increasing average life expectancy and declining birth rates, which lead to an aging population.

As people age, the likelihood of health issues increases, which significantly impacts healthcare costs, he explained. WUR would strive to conduct researches to support healthy living through nutrition and by creating a healthy living environment.

China's dairy giant Mengniu Group has recently signed a project cooperation agreement with WUR to initiate joint research and innovation in the fields of nutritional science and food technology. During the signing ceremony, Wichers was honored with the title of "Mengniu Global Think Tank Expert."

Highlighting the growing global demand for protein driven by population growth, Wichers noted that dairy products, a key protein source, are central to Mengniu's innovative approach.

"Mengniu is an innovative Chinese dairy company," and the challenges they face align perfectly with WUR's expertise, he noted, expressing belief that there are many opportunities for WUR and Mengniu to collaborate effectively.

Wichers emphasized that WUR highly values partnerships with companies, as these collaborations facilitate the practical application and transformation of research and innovation outcomes.

When these companies want to apply our research, it shows that what we are doing is important, he said. "If nobody cared about our work or asked about it, we would feel irrelevant."

The interest and application of research findings by the companies underscore the real-world value of academic research, he said. WUR hopes its research will attract the attention of companies, proving its practical application potential.

According to Wichers, WUR has established extensive collaborations with Chinese companies and research institutions, jointly cultivating agricultural talent. Currently, many Chinese students are pursuing their doctoral degrees at WUR, reflecting the depth of this cooperative relationship.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)