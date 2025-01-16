China expresses grave concern over Dutch curbs on semiconductor exports

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is gravely concerned over the Netherlands' announcement of stricter export controls on certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment and software, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Wednesday.

The semiconductor industry is highly globalized, but some countries have repeatedly broadened the concept of national security and misused export controls, the MOC said.

Such actions have posed a grave threat to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, the ministry said, expressing China's strong opposition to these measures.

As a member of the World Trade Organization, the Netherlands should uphold market principles and the spirit of contract, in the interests of safeguarding international trade rules and the broader picture of China-Netherlands economic cooperation, according to the MOC.

China hopes that the Netherlands will take concrete steps to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of businesses from all countries, including those in China and the Netherlands, and ensure the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, the MOC added.

