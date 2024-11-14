U.S. suppression of China in semiconductor sector a "typical non-market practice": MOC

Xinhua) 19:24, November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday slammed the U.S. suppression of China in the semiconductor industry as a "typical non-market practice."

MOC spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a journalist's query regarding the U.S. reportedly ordering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. to restrict shipments of certain sophisticated chips to the Chinese mainland.

"For some time, the United States has been abusing export control measures, implementing long-arm jurisdiction, and continuously intensifying the suppression and containment of China in the semiconductor sector, which is cutting off the global semiconductor market," said the spokesperson.

"This was a serious breach of international economic and trade rules and a gross interference in free trade," the spokesperson said.

Noting that semiconductors are a typical field of global industrial division of labor and cooperation, the spokesperson said what the U.S. does will seriously damage the interests of all parties and hinder global scientific and technological exchanges and economic and trade cooperation.

