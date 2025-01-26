China, Netherlands pledge to build open world economy, strengthen green development cooperation

THE HAGUE, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Dutch leaders on Wednesday and Thursday in The Hague. The two sides agreed to jointly promote an open world economy, and strengthen cooperation in various fields including green development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met separately with Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Climate and Green Growth Sophie Hermans during his two-day visit.

Ding said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, the open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation between China and the Netherlands has been steadily enhanced with fruitful cooperation in various fields, bringing benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

China is willing to further strengthen communication with the Netherlands to enhance mutual trust, push for greater development of bilateral relations and help the two countries accelerate the realization of their respective development goals, he said.

Stressing that both China and the Netherlands are beneficiaries and supporters of an open world economy, Ding said China is committed to high-quality development through high-standard opening-up, welcoming Dutch companies to expand cooperation with China.

It is also hoped that the Dutch side will continue to provide a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, safeguard common interests and maintain a stable and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains, and realize the two sides' complementary advantages, shared opportunities and common development, Ding said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU). The vice premier said China is willing to strengthen dialogue and deepen cooperation with the EU to promote the sound and stable development of the China-EU relations, and hopes the Netherlands will play a constructive role in this regard.

King Willem-Alexander said that the Dutch side cherishes mutual trust and friendship and is willing to deepen cooperation with China to jointly push for continuous progress in the Netherlands-China relations.

In the face of the current geopolitical conflicts, countries should communicate frankly, seek consensus, work together and jointly address global challenges, the King added.

Schoof said the Dutch side admires China's development achievements and regards China as a stable partner, adding that the Netherlands is willing to strengthen dialogue with China, enhance understanding and mutual trust, and expand practical cooperation in various fields such as water conservancy, green development, and medical and health care.

Schoof also noted that the Netherlands is ready to work with China to safeguard free trade and promote openness and cooperation.

Hermans congratulated China on its achievements in environmental protection and green development, and appreciated China's contributions to the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The Dutch side is looking forward to promoting cooperation with China in areas such as clean energy, green transition, circular economy, and climate adaptation, Hermans said.

