Snow turns Lushan Mountain into white wonderland
Snow blankets Lushan Mountain in a pristine white while the trees are adorned with delicate icicles, transforming the Lushan Mountain scenic spot, a UNESCO World Heritage site, into a white wonderland in east China's Jiangxi Province. (China News Service/Cheng Peng)
Photos
