Interview: Egyptian Chinese University bridge of knowledge, culture, cooperation: university chief

CAIRO, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Egyptian Chinese University (ECU) in Cairo serves as a bridge for knowledge and cultural exchange, embodying Chinese-Egyptian cooperation in education and capacity building, ECU President Rasha El-Kholy told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Since its inception in 2016 with 50 students in a single faculty, the ECU has expanded significantly, El-Kholy said. The university now boasts nine faculties and a student body of 12,000, making it the sixth-largest private university in Egypt by enrollment.

As the only university in the Middle East focused on Chinese culture and development, the ECU's curriculum has distinct Chinese characteristics, El-Kholy noted. Its Faculty of Physical Therapy is unique in Egypt for offering courses in traditional Chinese medicine, a field experiencing growing popularity, she said.

"Students benefit from practical training through virtual laboratories and university-affiliated clinics," El-Kholy explained. "The university also regularly hosts visiting faculty members from China who conduct workshops, seminars, and lectures in this specialized field."

The Faculty of Law also stands out for including Chinese law alongside Egyptian law, a valuable asset for students navigating the increasingly interconnected global business landscape, particularly given China's growing influence, she added.

El-Kholy emphasized the ECU's role as a "bridge for cultural and knowledge cooperation and a model for Egyptian-Chinese collaboration."

The university has established approximately 100 protocols and partnership agreements with Chinese universities, facilitating joint seminars, dual programs, research projects, and student and faculty exchanges. The ECU also actively promotes Chinese cultural events in Egypt, connecting them with Egyptian culture to foster mutual understanding, she said.

"We study growth opportunities in Arab countries and strive to keep pace with China's development and demands," El-Kholy explained. The university aims to equip students with knowledge in science, capabilities, skills, and knowledge-based training to meet the needs of the modern workplace, she added, noting efforts to expand internship opportunities with Chinese firms in Egypt.

El-Kholy said graduates have pursued further education or secured jobs with Chinese or large international companies, demonstrating the university is "on the right path" in preparing students for the global market.

The ECU is also working with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to establish a regional training hub for Middle Eastern countries. "Global South countries in the region will benefit from specialized programs with sessions aimed at imparting Chinese and Egyptian expertise in vital areas such as natural resource management, climate change, and development projects," El-Kholy revealed.

Looking ahead, El-Kholy emphasized the ECU's goal to serve as a model for Arab-Chinese cooperation in higher education and capacity building. "We are keen to continuously upgrade the university with more programs leveraging cooperation with the Chinese side to be more competitive on a regional scale," she said.

