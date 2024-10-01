World leaders hope to deepen cooperation with China

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, leaders from various countries have expressed their hopes to deepen friendly cooperation with China and make joint contributions to global sustainable development.

Congratulating China on its remarkable development achievements in the past 75 years, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Serbian side is sincerely joyful over these achievements, and is confident in China's development prospects.

Faced with a complex international situation, the peoples of Serbia and China have always shared common philosophies and are committed to developing friendly relations, allowing the solid friendship between the two countries to continue to shine, Vucic said.

Pointing out that the practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields has yielded fruitful results, Vucic said he believes more cooperative projects will be implemented in the future for the benefit of the two peoples.

"China is a stabilizing force in international affairs and an important driving force for global economic growth," said Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, adding that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have achieved national independence.

Over the past 75 years, China has continuously promoted technological development and innovation, contributing Chinese wisdom to the improvement of the world's political, economic, and cultural landscape, Zardari said.

China has clear development goals and remarkable achievements in the fields of economy, infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing, which have attracted worldwide attention, said Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Emphasizing the deep friendship between Cyprus and China despite geographical distance, Christodoulides said that the Cypriot side sincerely appreciates China's long-term support on the Cyprus issue and is unwaveringly committed to the one-China policy.

The Cypriot side firmly supports the development of EU-China relations and is ready to work with China to further advance Cyprus-China and EU-China relations, he said.

Maltese President Myriam Spiteri Debono said that since Malta established diplomatic relations with China, the two countries have maintained friendly relations, mutual trust, and strong bilateral development, adding that the Maltese side looks forward to further enhancing cooperation with China for the benefit of the two peoples.

Noting that the Pakistan-China friendship is "unbreakable," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two countries firmly support each other on issues involving their core interests.

Pakistan is ready to deepen cooperation with China in the fields of energy, agriculture, mining, information technology, and people's livelihoods, promote interaction between businesses of the two countries, support the high-quality development of Pakistan's economy, jointly build an "upgraded version" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and promote the construction of a closer Pakistan-China community of shared future in the new era, Sharif said.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said that China has embarked on a successful path of modernization, and the cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is uniting more and more countries.

Currently, Kyrgyzstan is undergoing large-scale economic reforms to improve the well-being of its people, and China's experience is of great significance for Kyrgyzstan, Japarov said, adding that Kyrgyzstan hopes to further strengthen friendship and cooperation with China, which will create new opportunities for the prosperity and development of both countries.

China's poverty alleviation efforts have provided valuable lessons for "Global South" countries, said Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis, praising China's adherence to its own development path and its efforts to promote common development of the world.

Over the 27 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Bahamas and China, bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results in various fields, said Davis, adding that the Bahamian side is ready to work hand in hand with China to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and jointly voice the concerns of developing countries on important issues.

President of the National Assembly of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said that over the 49 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, the two countries' relations and cooperation have continuously deepened.

This year, the two countries signed the visa-free agreement, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations, and it is believed to promote closer exchanges in trade, investment, tourism, and other fields between the two countries, said Matha.

Thailand is willing to cooperate more closely with China, and use the strong bond of Thai-Chinese relations to enhance the well-being of Thailand, as well as regional countries and peoples.

China has achieved a level of development that the world admires, said Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Laszlo Kover.

In recent years, China-Hungary economic and trade cooperation has been continuously deepened, and it is believed that bilateral exchanges and cooperation will continue to flourish, said Kover.

Luis Redondo, president of the National Congress of Honduras, spoke highly of China's achievements in modernization and commended China's contributions to world peace and development.

He reiterated the firm adherence to the one-China principle and expressed willingness to deepen the relationship between Honduras and China for the benefit of both peoples.

Redondo also expressed willingness to work together with China to promote high-quality BRI cooperation, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and contribute to the great practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

