Interview: Chinese e-trucks in Europe "win-win cooperation," says CEO of Windrose Technology

Xinhua) 09:50, July 13, 2024

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Collaborating with Europe on the development of electric heavy trucks yields mutually beneficial outcomes in both economic and environmental spheres, Han Wen, founder and CEO of Windrose Technology, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Windrose Technology, a Chinese electric long-haul truck start-up, has been ramping up its presence in Europe to seek fresh investment and meet the growing demand for greener heavy trucks in the region.

The electric truck manufacturer has announced plans to establish its European headquarters and its first European factory in Belgium, which will create around 3,000 local jobs. Its assembly plant in Antwerp is expected to produce 10,000 electric trucks annually by 2027.

"We chose Antwerp as our European center for several reasons," Han noted. "Antwerp is one of Europe's largest logistics hubs, with its pivotal role in land, rail, and road transport, making it an ideal location for our operations."

He also highlighted the proximity of Antwerp to key customers.

With the European Union (EU) focusing heavily on expanding electric transportation, as it aims to become climate-neutral by 2050, Han believes Europe represents a significant market for electric heavy trucks.

"Heavy trucks are significant contributors to global carbon dioxide emissions ... addressing their emissions through electrification in Europe is crucial," Han said.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association suggest that more than 400,000 zero-emission trucks will have to be on the roads by 2030 to achieve a 45 percent carbon dioxide reduction.

Han said the company is considering further localizing its supply chain in Europe and leveraging local production capabilities for the next step, with plans also underway to construct a battery factory.

The company's electric heavy truck completed a 3,100-km single-trip road test in May across Europe, spanning from Antwerp in Belgium to Warsaw in Poland.

As Europe is willing to provide an entry, "in return, we will introduce advanced Chinese electric heavy truck manufacturing technologies here," Han noted. "It is a win-win cooperation."

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)