China vows to strengthen law enforcement, security cooperation with Pacific island countries

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Samoa's Minister for Police and Prisons Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster co-chair the second Ministerial Dialogue on Police Capacity Building and Cooperation Between China and Pacific Island Countries in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with all participants to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation, and help improve the capabilities of the Pacific island countries in professional law enforcement, crime fighting, and operation command, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks when delivering a speech at the second Ministerial Dialogue on Police Capacity Building and Cooperation Between China and Pacific Island Countries in Beijing.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Wang and Samoa's Minister for Police and Prisons Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster. Delegations from the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands attended the dialogue.

Wang noted that China is willing to deepen friendly and cooperative relations with Pacific island countries and jointly build a closer community with a shared future in terms of security in line with the principles of "professionalism, efficiency and friendship" and "openness, transparency and goodwill."

Faualo said he is willing to work with all parties to foster a good ministerial dialogue mechanism and carry out practical and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The second ministerial dialogue fully recognized the fruitful results achieved since the first one and reached broad consensus for the future cooperation.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Samoa's Minister for Police and Prisons Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster pose for a group photo with the heads of delegations attending the second Ministerial Dialogue on Police Capacity Building and Cooperation Between China and Pacific Island Countries in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2023. The dialogue was co-chaired by Wang and Faualo. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

