China to host SCO defense, security forum
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense will host the fifth Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense and Security Forum from Nov. 20 to 29, the ministry announced Friday.
The event will welcome defense officials, experts, and scholars from SCO member states, observer states, and dialogue partner countries.
Themed around the three global initiatives and regional defense and security cooperation, the forum features expert lectures, discussions, and site visits.
It aims to enhance mutual understanding and trust among the militaries of participating countries, collectively explore and deliberate on ways and means to deepen defense and security cooperation within the SCO framework, and contribute positively to the building of a closer SCO community with a shared future, according to the ministry.
