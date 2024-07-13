Chinese vice premier stresses global cooperation to address development challenges

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with foreign guests attending the Second High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Friday expressed China's readiness to work with other countries to jointly address development challenges.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with foreign guests who are here for the Second High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development.

Ding said the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China has received extensive support and active response from the international community. Through concerted efforts of all parties, GDI cooperation has achieved important results.

China is ready to work with other countries to address development challenges, foster new growth impetus, promote open development, and achieve common development and prosperity in the process of building a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

The foreign representatives spoke highly of China's leading role in global development cooperation. They expressed readiness to work together to deepen GDI cooperation, promote the initiative to achieve concrete results, and accelerate the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

