Cooperation between China and Guinea-Bissau "is going strong:" minister

Xinhua) 10:04, January 28, 2025

BISSAU, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The cooperation between China and Guinea-Bissau "has existed for a very long time and remains strong," said Bissau-Guinean Minister of Social Communication Florentino Fernando Dias in an interview with Chinese media outlets.

"The Sino-Bissau-Guinean cooperation is historic, as it dates back to the colonial era when Guinea-Bissau was still fighting for its independence," said the official, recalling "the support" China provided to independence fighters.

"Today, any Bissau-Guinean citizen can see the investments China is making in various fields in the country," he said, pointing to "the buildings housing the three branches of government in our country, particularly the Palace of the Republic, which includes the residence and offices of the Head of State, the National People's Assembly, and the Palace of Justice."

"Recently, we have also seen further fruits of our cooperation with China's financing of the construction of a highway connecting the Safim suburb to the city of Bissau," he noted. "This highway is very modern and will significantly improve the living conditions of our people, as it leads directly to the entrance of the capital, Bissau."

"Guinea-Bissau is counting on China's support" to transition its national television and radio from analog to digital, and the project to "build a facility that will house both national television and radio, the national news agency, and the official newspaper," he concluded.

