Friendship, cooperation with China to grow stronger: Maldivian president

Xinhua) 10:23, October 01, 2024

MALE, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China has been a steadfast partner in the development journey of the Maldives, and the Maldivian side is confident that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and China will grow stronger, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has said.

The Chinese Embassy in the Maldives held a reception on Monday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Addressing the event, Muizzu said that despite geographical distance, the bonds of friendship have grown stronger over the years.

"Our partnership, rooted in common aspirations for peace, development and cooperation, is one that both nations cherish deeply," Muizzu said.

"The landmark China-Maldives Friendship Bridge is a shining symbol of this enduring partnership, a daily reminder of the strength and possibilities that arise when two nations come together with a shared vision for the future," Muizzu said.

"Looking ahead, we envision even greater cooperation between our nations in areas such as trade, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy and cultural exchange in addition to housing and infrastructure development," Muizzu said.

Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Wang Lixin said that the Maldives is a traditional friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of China. The two countries have always respected and supported each other, setting a good example of equal treatment, mutual assistance, and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

"Standing on a new historical starting point, China is ready to join hands with the Maldives to enhance strategic mutual trust, carry forward traditional friendship and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. Together, we strive to build a community with a shared future, benefiting the people of both countries," the ambassador said.

