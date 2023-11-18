Chinese president's special envoy attends inauguration of new Maldivian president

Xinhua) 19:30, November 18, 2023

MALE, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- New Maldivian President Maldives Mohamed Muizzu met here on Saturday with Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and State Councilor Shen Yiqin, who attended the inauguration of the 8th president of the South Asian country on Friday.

During the meeting, Shen said China attaches great importance to its relations with the Maldives, and is willing to work with the country under the new circumstances to strengthen high-level political guidance, deepen synergy of their development strategies, and further expand cooperation and exchanges in various fields.

China is also ready to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push for new progress in the future-oriented, all-round friendly and cooperative partnership between the two countries, she added.

Muizzu said the new government of the Maldives firmly upholds the one-China policy and actively seeks to strengthen practical cooperation with China in various fields, including jointly building the Belt and Road.

He hoped to work hand in hand with China to usher in a new chapter in Maldives-China relations.

