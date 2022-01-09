China, Maldives on shared path to hope, prosperity, happiness: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 11:23, January 09, 2022

MALE, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that China-Maldives relations, through 50 years of joint efforts, have become a model of friendly exchanges and win-win cooperation.

Wang told a joint press conference with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid that China, as an all-round friendly and cooperative partner, supports the Maldives in speeding up its socio-economic construction and enhancing the capability of independent development.

"This is our original aspiration and actual deeds as well in the mutual cooperation," said the Chinese state councilor.

He said China has pushed forward the expansion and upgrading project of the Velana International Airport, making it a modern international airport for the Maldivian people.

The construction of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, which has since witnessed more than 100 million travels, addressed one lasting traffic issue of the Maldivian people, said Wang.

China has built over 10,000 housing units for the Maldives, according to the Chinese state councilor, which helped thousands of Maldivian families improve their living conditions.

Wang also said China, within the framework of the Group of 20, spared no effort in facilitating debt reduction for the Maldives, accounting for three-quarters of Maldives' total debt suspension.

During this visit, Wang said, both sides have decided to launch a new batch of assistance cooperation programs, providing momentum for Maldives' economic development.

"Facts have shown that the joint construction of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road by China and the Maldives serves the common interests of the two peoples. We are embarking on a shared path to hope, prosperity and happiness," he said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)