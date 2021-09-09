China, Maldives enjoy mutual, tangible benefits from BRI cooperation: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 16:24, September 09, 2021

MALE, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's new Ambassador to the Maldives Wang Lixin has said that China and the Maldives enjoy mutual and tangible benefits from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.

In a recent interview with local and Chinese media, Wang cited the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, the expansion and upgrading of Velana International Airport, and the construction of 7,000 social housing units in Hulhumale as examples of the successful projects of bilateral BRI cooperation.

The Chinese envoy noted that China and the Maldives have enjoyed mutual understanding and respect since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1972.

She added that China would like to work with the Maldives to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2022.

In the interview, Wang expressed gratitude for the Maldivian people's support for China-Maldives relations while calling for their further efforts to deepen the traditional friendship and "strengthen practical cooperation in various fields".

The China-Maldives ties have remained resilient in the COVID-19 pandemic and "China will continue to provide the Maldives with vaccines to help fight against COVID-19," Wang said.

The Chinese ambassador also congratulated Abdulla Shahid, the foreign minister of the Maldives, on his election as the president of the upcoming 76th session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

"China highly appreciates the Maldives' firm support on issues concerning China's core interests. China will, as always, provide support to the Maldives," Wang said.

When replying questions, she also noted that the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has made happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation its abiding goals, is leading China in marching towards the goal of building China into a great modern socialist country.

