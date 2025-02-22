China provides rice aid to help Zambia tackle drought-induced hunger

Xinhua, February 22, 2025

LUSAKA, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday handed over the first batch of about 460 metric tons as part of nearly 2,000 metric tons of rice to help Zambia tackle the negative effects of the 2023/2024 drought, with three subsequent batches expected to arrive.

The handover ceremony, held at the offices of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, was attended by Wang Sheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, and Gabriel Pollen, national coordinator of the DMMU.

Wang said in his speech that the successful delivery of the first batch of rice aid underscores China's commitment to the longstanding friendship and all-dimensional cooperation with Zambia.

"We hope that Zambia will make good use of this batch of food assistance so that its planned role of improving the living of the local people is achieved," he said.

Wang further said China is dedicated to implementing the consensus reached by the two leaders last September and working with Zambia to promote the modernization of the two countries. "China will deliver on its promises and continue to fully implement all measures to help Zambia develop."

For his part, Pollen said China's generous donation is a testament to international solidarity and cooperation, with the timely contribution to alleviate the food insecurity of people affected by the drought, particularly in hard-hit districts.

He noted that the donation is not only a gesture of goodwill but also a demonstration of China's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities around the world. It also reflects the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Zambia experienced a severe drought during the 2023/2024 rainy season due to extreme weather conditions caused by El Nino. The drought affected crop production in 84 of the country's 116 districts, leaving about 6 million people in need of food assistance.

