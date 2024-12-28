Seminar held in Zambia to enhance labor relations between Chinese enterprises, local employees

LUSAKA, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A seminar was held on Friday in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, to enhance labor relations between Chinese enterprises in Zambia and their employees.

Held under the theme "Localization of Talent Resources to Promote China-Zambia Economic and Trade Integration and Development," the event was organized by the Association of Chinese Corporations in Zambia (ACCZ) in collaboration with the Zambia Federation of Employers, gathering officials from the Chinese embassy and the Zambian government as well as members of the ACCZ.

Jin Jun, counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, commended the ACCZ for carrying out fruitful work in helping Chinese enterprises develop soundly and sustainably in Zambia and promoting bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

He said the Chinese government has always urged enterprises operating overseas to comply with local laws and regulations and fulfill their social responsibilities.

"We urged Chinese companies to benefit local people while achieving their own development, strictly follow local labor laws, effectively protect the safety and legal rights and interests of local workers, fully understand the demands of employees, and promptly resolve conflicts and disputes of employment," he said.

The counselor said the economic and trade cooperation between China and Zambia has become increasingly close, with trade volumes reaching 3.4 billion U.S. dollars from January to October, accounting for 20 percent of Zambia's total trade. Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises have invested more than 3.5 billion dollars in Zambia's mining sector, creating about 15,000 jobs.

ACCZ President Liao Zibin said the theme of the seminar emphasized the importance of integrating the workforce with the Zambian community, respecting its laws, and nurturing local talent.

Chinese enterprises are committed to setting a standard for multinational businesses to operate in Zambia and contributing to the economic and trade integration of the two countries, Liao said.

Joy Beene, secretary general of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions, an umbrella body of trade unions, said the holding of the seminar demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations while ensuring a conducive and harmonious working environment for all.

He said the seminar will play a critical role in bridging the gap between trade unions, employers, and employees by providing a platform for dialogue and fostering mutual understanding.

Zechariah Luhanga, permanent secretary in Zambia's Ministry of Labor and Social Security, highlighted the significant role of the private sector, including Chinese enterprises, in job creation and economic growth.

He said that investments by Chinese businesses are particularly strategic in the country's economic transformation agenda as the Chinese economy remains one of the best examples of resilience and sustained growth.

