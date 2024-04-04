Chinese embassy contributes over 500,000 USD to help Zambia fight cholera

Xinhua) 09:59, April 04, 2024

LUSAKA, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zambia on Wednesday donated about 500,000 U.S. dollars to the Zambian government to help the country fight against cholera.

The contribution was part of the cholera assistance measures announced by the embassy at the height of the cholera outbreak in January this year.

Wang Sheng, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy, said the embassy has been working with Zambian authorities to implement the assistance measures in the past month.

"We are delighted to see that the cholera outbreak in Zambia has been alleviated, but its eradication remains a long-term task," he said during a handover ceremony attended by Zambian Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane.

Zambia has been fighting a cholera outbreak since October last year, with over 20,000 cumulative cases and more than 700 deaths.

Wang said the funds will help the Zambian government and people improve sanitation and water supply to avoid another outbreak.

He said a Chinese vaccine manufacturer has been exploring the possibility of producing vaccine in Zambia following a request by the Zambian government as a long-term measure to prevent the recurrence of a large-scale cholera outbreak.

Musokotwane, on his part, thanked China for the donation, saying that the Zambian government's success in controlling the cholera outbreak was attributed not only to its resolve and commitment but also to the support from partners such as China.

He also commended China's support to Zambia over the years, including in Zambia's debt restructuring process.

Wang said the Chinese government and people will continue to offer a helping hand in Zambia's fight against drought.

In late February, the Zambian government declared a national state of disaster and emergency over prolonged drought that threatened national food security and electricity shortages.

