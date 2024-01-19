Chinese doctors join efforts in combatting cholera outbreak in Zambia

Xinhua) 09:24, January 19, 2024

Chinese doctors check the condition of a patient infected with cholera at the National Heroes Stadium, designated as a Cholera Treatment Center, in Lusaka, Zambia, on Jan. 18, 2024. Chinese doctors joined local health workers on Thursday in providing healthcare services to cholera patients in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

LUSAKA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese doctors joined local health workers on Thursday in providing healthcare services to cholera patients in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

A total of 10 doctors from the 24th Chinese Medical Team and the 26th Chinese Military Medical Expert Team were present at the National Heroes Stadium, designated as a national treatment center, to offer services to patients.

Du Xiaohui, the Chinese ambassador to Zambia, said that the medical teams had started their work at the treatment center as part of implementing the consensus of the leaders of the two nations and China's recently announced assistance measures.

The Chinese Embassy also made additional donations to support Zambia in tackling the cholera outbreak.

"These medical experts will, in accordance with the arrangements of the Zambian health authorities, work with their Zambian counterparts to provide health services to the patients," Du said at the handover ceremony of medical supplies.

He said that a total of 993 Chinese medical experts have traveled to Zambia over the years to combat various ailments, including COVID-19, cholera and malaria, expressing China's commitment to assisting Zambia during the cholera outbreak.

Zambian Health Minister Sylvia Masebo thanked China for its assistance, not only in the health sector but also in other areas. She highlighted the true brotherly friendship demonstrated by China, saying that the current Chinese leadership has maintained the spirit of their forefathers in sustaining the relationship.

The minister also expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it is important for fighting the cholera epidemic, which has affected the country since October last year.

Zambia has recorded 10,887 cases and 432 deaths, with ongoing efforts to treat and discharge patients across various treatment centers in nine provinces.

A Chinese doctor and a Zambian doctor check the condition of a patient infected with cholera at the National Heroes Stadium, designated as a Cholera Treatment Center, in Lusaka, Zambia, on Jan. 18, 2024. Chinese doctors joined local health workers on Thursday in providing healthcare services to cholera patients in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

A Chinese doctor and a Zambian doctor check the condition of a patient infected with cholera at the National Heroes Stadium, designated as a Cholera Treatment Center, in Lusaka, Zambia, on Jan. 18, 2024. Chinese doctors joined local health workers on Thursday in providing healthcare services to cholera patients in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Chinese doctors and a Zambian doctor check the condition of a patient infected with cholera at the National Heroes Stadium, designated as a Cholera Treatment Center, in Lusaka, Zambia, on Jan. 18, 2024. Chinese doctors joined local health workers on Thursday in providing healthcare services to cholera patients in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

Chinese doctors check the condition of patients infected with cholera at the National Heroes Stadium, designated as a Cholera Treatment Center, in Lusaka, Zambia, on Jan. 18, 2024. Chinese doctors joined local health workers on Thursday in providing healthcare services to cholera patients in Lusaka, the Zambian capital. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

