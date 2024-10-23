Home>>
Speaker of Zambia's National Assembly to visit China
(Xinhua) 17:45, October 23, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of Zambia's National Assembly Nelly Mutti will lead a delegation to visit China from Oct. 25 to 31, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
