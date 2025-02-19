Construction of Tanzania's first-ever fishing harbor by Chinese firm reaches 79 pct: official

Xinhua) 11:02, February 19, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The construction of Tanzania's first-ever fishing harbor by China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd, a leading Chinese construction company, has reached 79 percent, a senior Tanzanian official said on Monday.

Gerson Msigwa, chief government spokesperson, said the construction of the fishing harbor in Kilwa Masoko in the Lindi Region was expected to transform the fishing industry by bolstering deep-sea fishing and improving the livelihoods of fishing communities.

The fishing harbor project included the construction of berths, which were 98 percent complete, as well as an administration building and a cold storage facility for preserving fish, said Msigwa, who is also the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, during a press conference.

"The completion of this fishing harbor will stimulate investments in fish processing factories and the development of infrastructure for fisheries products storage," he said.

The project has helped more than 400 local people get jobs, according to the Tanzania Ports Authority.

