China-aided Ngorongoro Lengai Geopark project breaks ground in Tanzania

Xinhua) 09:32, November 17, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Construction of the China-aided Ngorongoro Lengai Geopark project in Tanzania's northern Arusha region officially began on Saturday with the laying of its foundation stone.

Agnes Gidna, manager of the geopark museum project, said the initiative aims to protect, preserve and promote the area's geological and cultural heritage while fostering sustainable tourism.

The 57.8 million Chinese yuan (about 8 million U.S. dollars) project is funded by the Chinese government and implemented in collaboration with the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority, the Tianjin Geological Survey Center and China Railway 25th Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The construction phase of the project is being managed and executed by China Railway 25th Bureau Group Co., Ltd, a construction company with extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Tanzanian Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Pindi Chana expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its support, saying that the project would not only enhance visitor experiences but also position Tanzania as a premier global tourism destination.

"This project will elevate Tanzania's global profile in tourism, conservation and cultural heritage," Chana said.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said that the project is China's first overseas geopark aid initiative, signed by the two countries' leaders in Beijing.

"Once completed, the project will not only enhance the conservation and management of the Ngorongoro-Lengai Geopark but also boost Tanzania's geological research and tourism industry," she said.

