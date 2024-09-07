Tanzania urges African countries to embrace green hydrogen technology to power continent's future

Xinhua) 10:25, September 07, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Doto Biteko on Friday urged African countries to harness the potential of green hydrogen to power the continent's future, drive sustainable development, and lead the global energy transition.

A statement by the Deputy Prime Minister's Office said Biteko made the call when he addressed the Global African Hydrogen Summit in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

"African countries are confronted with the need for increased energy access in meeting their development aspirations and transition to green energy," Biteko said at the summit, held under the theme "From Ambition to Action: Fueling Africa's Green Industrial Revolution."

"Looking at the stumpy electrification rates in countries such as Tanzania, which stands at less than 70 percent, we need to increase generation capacity using our available resources that include hydro, natural gas, and renewables such as solar, small hydro, wind, and geothermal," he said.

Biteko said Africa, with its abundant natural resources, youthful population, and emerging markets, is uniquely positioned to become a leader in the global green energy revolution.

"Yet, we also face significant challenges that require innovative solutions, collaborative efforts, and visionary leadership," he added.

Biteko said advocating for cleaner fuel should be a priority for all African governments to achieve a low-carbon economy.

He also said investing in green hydrogen is costly and involves many challenges that call for enormous attention in financing, infrastructure development, market creation, and demand stimulation.

"The global energy landscape is changing rapidly, and Africa cannot afford to be left behind. We must seize the opportunities presented by green hydrogen to build a sustainable, prosperous, and resilient future for our continent," said Biteko.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)