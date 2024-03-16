Tanzania to host East African petroleum conference 2025

Xinhua) 13:54, March 16, 2024

ARUSHA, Tanzania, March 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 1,000 delegates will participate in the 11th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition 2025 to be hosted by Tanzania on Match 5-7, 2025, organizers of the conference said Friday.

The conference will be organized by the East African Community (EAC) secretariat and EAC member states, the EAC said in a statement, noting that the conference will highlight the region's petroleum potential and investment opportunities.

"We call upon all member states to join hands with Tanzania in the planning to ensure we have a successful conference," said James Mataragio, Tanzania's deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

Over the past two decades, the petroleum conference has served as a crucial platform for dialogue among governments and industry players worldwide, said the statement, adding that since its inception in 2003, the conference has fostered awareness of the region's petroleum potential and technological advancements.

Member states of the EAC, a regional intergovernmental organization, are Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)