Tanzanian President to visit China
(Xinhua) 11:08, October 27, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of the United Republic of Tanzania, will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 2 to 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.
