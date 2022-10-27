Tanzanian President to visit China

Xinhua) 11:08, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of the United Republic of Tanzania, will pay a state visit to China from Nov. 2 to 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

