Chinese embassy in Tanzania donates office equipment to Tanzania Paralympic Committee

Xinhua) 09:59, July 14, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Tanzania on Wednesday donated office equipment to the Tanzania Paralympic Committee to improve its performance as the committee that enhances sports for persons with disabilities in Tanzania.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian and the president of the Tanzania Paralympic Committee Tuma Dandi signed an agreement on the donation at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania.

Dandi thanked the Chinese embassy, saying the office equipment, including laptops, desk computers, a photocopier and a projector, will help improve operations of the Tanzania Paralympic Committee in promoting sports for persons with disabilities in the East African nation.

"The Chinese embassy donation has come at the right time as the committee is facing a number of challenges, including lack of office equipment," said Dandi.

Neema Msitha, the secretary general of the National Sports Council of Tanzania, who received the office equipment on behalf of the Tanzania Paralympic Committee, thanked the Chinese embassy saying the donation will help persons with disabilities attain glorious achievements in sports competitions while boosting the working morale of the Tanzania Paralympic Committee. "The donation will be used to meet desired goals of the committee."

Ambassador Chen said the Tanzania Paralympic Committee has actively supported and encouraged sports for persons with disabilities in Tanzania for many years and helped Tanzanian disabled athletes to participate in the International Paralympic Games. "I hope to convey my greetings to the disabled friends of Tanzania through today's visit, and also hope that the disabled athletes of Tanzania will achieve better results in future international competitions."

China has adopted various policies and incentives to help disabled people find employment and seek better social development through cultural performances and sports competitions, said the Chinese envoy, pledging that the Chinese embassy in Tanzania is willing to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Tanzania and make efforts to help the disabled people in the two countries to live a better life.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)